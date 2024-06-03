Wisconsin football loses class of 2025 LB target Elliot Schaper to an ACC school

Wisconsin football class of 2025 linebacker target Elliot Schaper announced his commitment to Duke on Sunday.

Schaper became the third Wisconsin class of 2025 target to commit elsewhere over the weekend, joining three-star WR Vernon Allen III and three-star iOL N’Kye Wynn. Both Allen and Wynn chose Rutgers over Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker chose Duke over Wisconsin, California, Arizona State, Arizona, North Texas, Texas State and Arkansas State, among others. UW did, however, recently receive a crystal ball to land his commitment.

Similar to Allen and Wynn, Schaper had an official visit scheduled with the Badgers the weekend of June 7. He was also slated to visit California this month.

When Wisconsin offered the Austin, Texas native in April, recruiting outlets had yet to rank the rising senior. 247Sports now has Schaper as the nation’s No. 90 linebacker and No. 139 recruit from Texas for the class of 2025.

Schaper recorded 108 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles during his junior season at Westlake High School in Texas. He also took home 2023 Central Texas Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named District 26-6A Defensive MVP.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with 13 players committed. Despite Schaper’s choice, it still has several linebackers committed: three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju.

Wisconsin also secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell this weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire