Wisconsin football loses class of 2025 DL target to rival Minnesota

Wisconsin football class of 2025 defensive line target Abu Tarawallie announced his commitment to Minnesota on Friday.

Tarawallie became the latest Wisconsin class of 2025 target to commit elsewhere this past week, joining several three-star recruits like WR Vernon Allen III, iOL N’Kye Wynn and RB Bo Jackson, to name a few.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman recently included Wisconsin among his top four schools. Michigan State and Kansas State rounded out that group.

The Heritage Christian Academy product also chose Minnesota over other offers including Oklahoma, Penn State, Kansas and Iowa State.

Similar to other Badger 2025 targets, Tarawallie had multiple official visits scheduled in June. He was slated to visit the Badgers the weekend of June 21.

Tarawallie is 247Sports’ No. 707 player in the class of 2025, No. 73 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

Luke Fickell’s class currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with 14 players committed. Within the past two weeks, the Badgers secured commitments from three-star OT Nolan Davenport, four-star OT Logan Powell and three-star CB Rukeem Stroud.

UW has seen several DL targets either commit or transfer elsewhere. Fortunately, Wisconsin will continue to host a bevy of potential commits during official visits throughout the month of June.

