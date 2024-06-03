Wisconsin football loses 2025 WR target Vernon Allen to a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin football class of 2025 wide receiver target Vernon Allen III announced his commitment to Rutgers on Sunday.

The three-star wide receiver committed to the Scarlet Knights during an official visit over the weekend. He chose Rutgers over Wisconsin, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, among others.

Most notably, Allen had an official visit scheduled with the Badgers the weekend of June 7. He was also slated to visit Duke the weekend of June 14 and Syracuse the weekend of June 21.

247Sports has Allen as the nation’s No. 98 wide receiver and Maryland’s No. 16 recruit for the class of 2025. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, the Baltimore City College High School product totaled over 1,100 receiving yards and reeled in 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.com.

Even with Allen’s commitment to a Big Ten rival, Luke Fickell has been busy this weekend with the class of 2025.

Wisconsin secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud earlier today after four-star OT Logan Powell announced his commitment on Saturday. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison this weekend.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 now lands at No. 15 in the nation. Fickell and company are certainly poised for a busy recruiting summer.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire