Wisconsin football loses 2025 iOL target N’Kye Wynn to conference rival

Wisconsin football top class of 2025 interior offensive line target N’Kye Wynn announced his commitment to Rutgers on Sunday.

Wynn became the second Wisconsin target to commit to Rutgers over the weekend, joining three-star WRVernon Allen III. Both Allen and Wynn had just taken official visits to Rutgers over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 277-pound offensive lineman chose Rutgers over Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota and Vanderbilt, among others.

Like Allen, Wynn had an official visit scheduled with the Badgers the weekend of June 7. He was also slated to visit Kentucky, Michigan State and Pittsburgh later this month.

247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu projects Wynn to become a Power 4 starter and compares the Muskegon, Michigan native to the Atlanta Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield.

247Sports has Wynn as the nation’s No. 51 iOL and Michigan’s No. 16 recruit for the class of 2025. The Muskegon High School product started 28 games over the last two seasons for a platoon that captured the state championship his junior season, per 247Sports.

Despite Wynn’s choice, Wisconsin secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud on Sunday after four-star OT Logan Powell announced his commitment on Saturday. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison this weekend.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently sits at No. 15 in the nation.

