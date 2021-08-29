Wisconsin football looking to ‘stripe out’ Camp Randall in Week 1 vs. Penn State

If you were at the 2019 Wisconsin-Michigan game, you are probably familiar with the Badgers “stripe out,” of Camp Randall. In a coordinated effort to, well, look really really cool on television, Wisconsin made sure alternating sections wore different colors and created a stripe effect.

Wisconsin is bringing that idea back for Week 1 against Penn State. Camp Randall will be rocking for the first time in over a year as the Badgers play host to the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Hopefully Wisconsin fans can inspire a similar effort to the 2019 Michigan game, where the Badgers blew out the Wolverines at home.