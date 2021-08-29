Wisconsin football looking to ‘stripe out’ Camp Randall in Week 1 vs. Penn State
If you were at the 2019 Wisconsin-Michigan game, you are probably familiar with the Badgers “stripe out,” of Camp Randall. In a coordinated effort to, well, look really really cool on television, Wisconsin made sure alternating sections wore different colors and created a stripe effect.
Wisconsin is bringing that idea back for Week 1 against Penn State. Camp Randall will be rocking for the first time in over a year as the Badgers play host to the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Hopefully Wisconsin fans can inspire a similar effort to the 2019 Michigan game, where the Badgers blew out the Wolverines at home.
Last time was fun, so we figured we would do it again. Help us 'Stripe-Out' Camp Randall on September 4th!
￼🎟️: https://t.co/lFQQweAUJ9 pic.twitter.com/CevaPChR6j
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 25, 2021