Wisconsin football locks in official visit with 2025 running back Javin Gordon

Wisconsin football scheduled an official visit with class of 2025 running back Javin Gordon on Wednesday. The visit will be June 7-9, during one of the bigger official visit weekends of the year.

Gordon is currently unranked by 247Sports at this stage in the 2025 cycle. Wisconsin is likely the Georgia native’s best offer at the moment. Other notable ones include Indiana, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Toledo, Liberty, USF and Wake Forest.

The Badgers offered Gordon on April 11 and took no time to schedule the visit.

The program’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 22 in the nation with seven players committed. It is yet to land a running back, that after finishing the 2024 cycle with three at the position.

