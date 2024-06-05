Wisconsin football locks in official visit with son of former NFL Pro Bowl WR

Wisconsin football class of 2025 WR target Eugene Hilton Jr. announced his plans to officially visit UW the weekend of June 7, via a post on X.

Hilton, the son of four-time NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, received an offer from the Badgers back in July 2023. The Zionsville Community High School product unofficially visited Wisconsin in October 2023, per Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is ranked as a four-star on all major recruiting outlets. 247Sports has Hilton as the No. 56 wide receiver and No. 6 recruit from his home state of Indiana for the class of 2025. The outlet’s composite ranking has him as the No. 360 overall recruit in his class as well.

Through June 4, Hilton has received 28 offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation. The most notable include Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Michigan State.

247Sports’ crystal ball predicts Hilton to land at Georgia. The prediction derives from national recruiting analyst Tom Loy with a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with 13 commitments. UW has secured one commitment from a 2025 WR thus far: three-star WR Cameron Miller from Atco, New Jersey.

Wisconsin also secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

This visit with Hilton is significant news as Fickell continues his work in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire