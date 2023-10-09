Wisconsin football legend Troy Vincent reflects on Badger experience, hall of fame honor

MADISON – There are few ambassadors of the Wisconsin experience better than Troy Vincent.

A star cornerback for the Badgers from 1988-91, Vincent went on to play in the NFL for 15 seasons. Since his retirement, he has worked in the league’s executive office and currently serves as executive vice president for football operations.

He returned to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and was honored during the game against Rutgers for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

He spoke to the Journal Sentinel about his induction, the affection he has for his alma mater and his impressions of Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

What does it mean to you to be inducted into the hall of fame?

Vincent: It’s a tremendous honor, obviously humbling. I’m one of many Badgers to represent the university and that is what I’m most proud of, just being a representative of the body of the Wisconsin alumni base. Tremendous honor.

“The Wisconsin experience is like no other. We lead this nation.”



It was a pleasure to have College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Badger football great, @TroyVincentSr, at practice today! pic.twitter.com/Jf8h6vQzpf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 6, 2023

You spoke to the football team the day before the game. What was your message? Was the message one you would usually share or was it different because you were talking to players who are following in your footsteps?

Vincent: It was completely different because I was once that young man on that same turf looking up to the speaker or the coach. When I speak about the Wisconsin experience, the Wisconsin way, I can look at each one of those young men and I can see myself in them. Two things I focused on: first, today’s compromise becomes tomorrow’s standard. I wanted them to think about the things we compromise on and how they become the next day’s standard, that’s both individually and collectively. And then, second, the things we tolerate we won’t change.

I live through these young men. They give me today what I always hoped and wanted to experience here as a student-athlete here on campus playing football because we weren’t that good. We were struggling. I won nine football games in four years. Today I live through these young men. It’s exciting watching them. It’s exciting watching them go to bowl games year in and year out, playing for championships, to be part of the Wisconsin experience.

You have a great appreciation for the Wisconsin experience. Was it something you realized as you were going through school or after you left?

Vincent: It’s the people. People make culture and the people I met were amazing. They saw things in me that I didn’t see in myself. I was able to be a true student-athlete. Here at Wisconsin you don’t live in a football, athletic bubble. That’s the Wisconsin experience where I can go across campus and I can see the engineering school and I can go to science. I can experience what college life is all about and the faculty embraces that here. It’s what I experienced when I was here, what I learned. All those values, that Wisconsin way, just transferred into me being a husband, me being a father, me being a great teammate, me being an executive. All those things I learned through the fabric of the Wisconsin experience.

An honor to recognize College Football Hall of Famer and Badger legend, @TroyVincentSr, at today’s homecoming game!#OnceABadgerAlwaysABadger pic.twitter.com/TELwwqHQGO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 7, 2023

What are you impressions of Luke Fickell?

Vincent: I love the hire and frankly I had a few people that reached out that were Coach Fick’s former teammates. He’s a Big Ten-er. Like Wisconsin, I have an appreciation for the fabric of the Big Ten. I think it takes a different person to be a Big Ten-er and in particular a Wisconsin Badger. I think his body of work from his time at Ohio State as a player (and) as a coach, the success he had at Cincinnati and just where we were – Coach (Paul) Chryst was a former teammate of mine – I just felt the program needed something to be disruptive and I feel like what Coach Fick has done, his body of work, the coaching staff that he’s assembled, I think it will allow us to get there. I’m excited. I think many are excited to see what Coach Fick, the program, (athletic director Chris McIntosh) has in store for us as alumni.

What do players ask you about the most?

Vincent: After the team talk yesterday I had a series of players pull me to the side and I literally asked them what question do you have for me (and it was) how did you get to become so consistent in your play. What does that take? That takes being a student of the game. I get asked that question often. Where did the consistency come from and that’s detailing your work, falling in love with the little things but being repetitive in just the basics of the game, because skill beats talent.

What do you think about the landscape of the college game with NIL?

Vincent: College football has changed. It’s a new day, a new era. It’s here. It’s not going anyplace. I’ve always felt the student-athletes should be taken care of. Now we’re forced to. We’ve seen that across the country. What some of the programs have done to generate revenue, everyone should share on that. But we must keep in mind inside this new era, education is first and foremost. Education is critical. Without a proper education, the next 40 years of your life, the next 50 years, they are challenges when you don’t properly address what education can do for you long term. That has to be the fundamental pillar. That is what made the student-athlete, the academic rigor, all those things are necessary for sustaining a lifetime of success.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Troy Vincent reflects on Wisconsin experience, hall of fame honor