Wisconsin football’s leaders in receiving touchdowns from 2021

The Wisconsin Badgers’ passing offense struggled to find its rhythm last season because of inconsistency in the playcalling and quarterback play throughout the year. This forced the Badgers to run the ball against stacked defenses, which heavily limited their offensive efficiency.

Wisconsin had no receiver or tight end finish with more than three touchdown catches last season. The Badgers as a whole only had six players catch a touchdown reception, whose total amounted to 11 receiving touchdowns. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson provided the most consistent threat for the offense, but he has graduated and gone onto the NFL.

Hopefully, after some significant changes to the offensive coaching staff and receiving group, the Badgers will be able to make their opponents respective the whole field in 2022.

Below are the Wisconsin Badgers’ receiving touchdown leaders from 2021:

FB John Chenal: 1 receiving touchdown

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

TE Clay Cundiff: 1 receiving touchdown

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chimere Dike: 1 receiving touchdown

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR Danny Davis: 2 receiving touchdowns

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kendric Pryor: 3 receiving touchdowns

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jake Ferguson: 3 receiving touchdowns

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

