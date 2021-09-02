Wisconsin football launches a recruiting Twitter account

While Wisconsin has made a prior attempt at launching a new recruiting Twitter account, it appears to be back for good.

The Badgers official recruiting account went live yesterday, and is already filled with posts showing why Wisconsin should be the destination for any recruit. The new account comes as Wisconsin made a hire in their recruiting department, adding someone with both NFL and Power 5 experience in Steven Schrum.

Related

Report: Wisconsin adds a key new staffer to its personnel department

Expect a ton of Wisconsin football content, advertising why the Badgers are an elite destination, and more on the brand new account. Here is a taste of what has already been up in the last 24 hours: