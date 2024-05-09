Wisconsin football lands visit with former Boston College WR, top 2022 recruit

Wisconsin football recently hosted former Boston College transfer wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr., per his social media.

Griffin Jr. entered the transfer portal in April after two seasons with the Eagles. 247Sports had the Springfield, Massachusetts native as the No. 57 WR in the nation and No. 3 player in his state coming out of high school in the class of 2022.

Griffin Jr. totaled 43 receptions, 579 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his tenure at Boston College. He started five games during his freshman season and saw his production increase slightly during his sophomore campaign.

Griffin Jr. received an offer from Wisconsin prior to committing to Boston College in the 2022 cycle, though that was while Paul Chryst was still the Badgers’ head coach.

He ultimately elected to stay local over offers from Notre Dame, Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Massachusetts and UW.

I would like to thank Head Coach Luke Fickell, Coach Kenny Guiton, & Coach Phil Longo for having me for an official visit at the University of Wisconsin. I would also like to say thank you to the staff for their incredible hospitality. pic.twitter.com/kbySSDXxO0 — Joseph Griffin Jr😈 (@Joegogetit2) May 9, 2024

247Sports has the former Eagle as the No. 102 WR in the portal and No. 678 transfer in the nation. The outlet has not yet logged crystal ball prediction for the receiver.

With previous ties to Wisconsin via recruiting, Griffin Jr. would be a significant addition for Phil Longo’s offense. Outside his visit to Wisconsin, he has yet to share other news about future opportunities on the gridiron.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire