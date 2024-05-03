Wisconsin football lands visit with former Baylor WR, top 2022 recruit

Wisconsin football is hosting former Baylor transfer wide receiver Armani Winfield, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Winfield entered the transfer portal on April 19 after two seasons with the Bears. He was the program’s top-rated class of 2022 signee, redshirted in 2022 and caught just seven passes for 90 yards in 2023.

The 6’2″ wide receiver was 247Sports’ No. 211 player in the class of 2022, No. 30 wide receiver and No. 35 recruit from his home state of Texas.

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo have re-shaped Wisconsin’s wide receiver room since arriving after the 2022 season. The team’s 2024 starters are all transfers: former Cincinnati slot receiver Will Pauling, USC WR C.J. Williams and Oklahoma State WR Bryson Green. That trend should continue as the staff works to build the young talent on the roster.

Wisconsin has landed two offensive linemen during the spring transfer portal window. The team’s starting lineup is mostly set on both sides of the football, but adding a talent like Winfield to the roster could pay dividends down the road.

