Wisconsin football lands 2022 TE JT Seagreaves

On Monday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers landed their third 2022 commit in the class.

Badger State native JT Seagreaves is headed to Madison, joining in-state stars Myles Burkett and Barrett Nelson in Wisconsin’s 2022 class.

Seagreaves is a three-star TE per 247Sports out of Monroe High School in Wisconsin. He visited the Badgers on June 18 and has now announced his official commitment.

At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Seagreaves has the size to succeed at TE on the Big Ten stage. He turned heads at Wisconsin’s camp earlier this month and becomes the first TE in the Badger class of 2022.