Wisconsin football keeps on climbing the 2024 recruiting rankings

Wisconsin football has had an excellent two months on the recruiting trail, and as a result keep on climbing up the 247Sports overall rankings in 2024.

The Badgers were recently in the mid-30’s nationally according to overall rankings in the class, but Wisconsin has now climbed all the way to No. 21 and passed some noteworthy names along the way.

Wisconsin’s class now ranks ahead of Purdue, Iowa, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, and others.

The Badgers currently have 20 hard commits in the class, with three four-star commits leading the way. Recent commit Dillon Jones, a four-star running back, is currently the highest-rated player in the class.

