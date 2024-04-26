Wisconsin football junior defensive end enters transfer portal

Wisconsin junior defensive end Mike Jarvis entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to 247Sports’ Evan Flood.

Jarvis was a three-star defensive lineman in Wisconsin’s decorated class of 2021. He redshirted his freshman season in Madison before not seeing any game action in 2022 or 2023.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

He becomes the fifth Badger to enter the transfer portal since the spring window began on April 16, joining QB Nick Evers, DL T.J. Bollers, DL Gabe Kirschke and WR Tommy McIntosh.

The Medford, New Jersey native leaves a Wisconsin defensive line room that is razor-thin entering the 2024 season. James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten return as contributors, with transfer Elijah Hills bringing valuable experience from the transfer portal.

The Badgers need an addition or two in the room before the season begins.

#Badgers junior defensive end Mike Jarvis has gone portalling per @247SportsPortal.https://t.co/nJ7iLb7YXL — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 25, 2024

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire