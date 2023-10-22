Wisconsin football insider: Win over Illinois and Iowa's loss rekindle hope in Big Ten West

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A recap of Wisconsin’s 25-21 victory over Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin’s win coupled with Iowa’s loss at Minnesota allowed the Badgers to reclaim the top spot in the Big Ten West . However, with Ohio State on tap for next week, the spot is tenuous. The Badgers are still going to need help to reach the Big Ten championship game. What fans got Saturday is hope that Iowa will slip up enough to open the door for UW regardless of if it upsets Ohio State or not.

He may play LT, but Nolan Rucci sure looked smooth when his number was called.



Watch his game-winner in the final seconds. ⤵️ @nolanrucci x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nWavxBaMtV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2023

Locke-Rucci connection turns game in UW's favor and lifts it to win.

The Badgers owned the fourth quarter, but all their work would have gone for naught were it not for a 3-yard -touchdown pass from quarterback Braedyn Locke to tackle-turned-tight-end Nolan Rucci. The gutsiness of the call can’t be understated. A failed conversion meant the Badgers were playing for OT on the road, not to mention it would have created a lot of second-guessing of the coaching staff. Credit Rucci for a heck of a catch, stretching his 6-7 frame to corral the ball and then after completing the catching taking a bow.

“They called a timeout so that gave us a chance to regroup," Locke said. "But I had confidence in it. We had repped it a lot. … Thought it was great execution. I thought Rucci made a tremendous catch, a great adjustment to the ball. I thought it was a little high.”

THUMBS UP

Braelon Allen carries load in fourth quarter, Skyler Bell makes another big catch, Pauling seizes the moment

If there was one run that epitomized Braelon Allen’s 145-yard day it was his 11-yard gain on third and 10 from the Illinois 46 on the final possession. The final 4 or so yards came thanks to him diving ball first. By the way, he had 56 yards on 10 carries in the fourth quarter. Five went for first downs.

When you include his toe-touch TD grab at Washington State, Skyler Bell has made two of the best catches for a UW receiver this season. His over the shoulder grab for a 30-yard gain set up a first and goal on the Badgers’ final possession.

Braedyn Locke spread the ball around in the fourth quarter in textbook fashion, targeting Bryson Green four times, Bell and Will Pauling three times and Allen twice.

Credit Pauling for a nice adjustment to the ball on his 20-yard touchdown grab with 7 minutes 21 seconds left. With the cornerback to the outside and a safety charging the play, Pauling went up and met the ball at the high point of his jump. There is a good chance the play would have been broken up otherwise.

Darryl Peterson (five tackles) had two of the bigger defensive plays of the day. His fourth-quarter sack of Luke Altmyer ended the game and his penetration in the backfield was key to UW’s fourth down stop of Illinois in the first quarter.

Hats off the offensive line on the final possession of the first half. Locke has plenty of time to throw, especially on a third-and-10 play that netted a 32-yard gain to Pauling and led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Allen with 31 seconds left.

THUMBS DOWN

Bobbled snap, inability to contain quarterback almost cost Badgers

The offensive line cleaned up its act, but it put the offense behind schedule on multiple occassions in the first quarter. Riley Mahlman and Jack Nelson were hit with false start penalties and Nelson was flagged for holding call on first down.

Gavin Meyers picked a bad time for his first mishandled snap of the season. The bobble prevented Nathanial Vakos from attempted a 27-yard kick early in the first quarter. Illinois drove 83 yards in 12 plays on the ensuing possession, taking 7:53 off the clock before scoring its second TD of the day.

The Badgers' inability to bring down Altmyer led to two Illinois scores. Peterson couldn’t get wrap him up in the backfield on a fourth-and-2 play that netted 17 yards and led to a 3-yard pass from Altmyer to Tip Reiman. Altmyer had a 14-yard run on third and 10 on a 53-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard run by Kaden Feagin and gave the Illini a 21-7 lead with 4 ½ minutes left in the third quarter.

WISCONSIN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Ohio State will face Badgers under lights of Camp Randall

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will play the Badgers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, coming off their most impressive win of the season Saturday, 20-12, over previously unbeaten Penn State. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 11 passes for 162 yards and the Ohio State defense held the Nittany Lions to 240 yards of total offense. The Badgers have lost nine straight to Ohio State with the last win coming in 2010 when Ohio State was ranked No. 1.

