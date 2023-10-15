Wisconsin football insider: Why the Badgers are in trouble in Big Ten West after loss to Iowa

MADISON – A recap of Wisconsin’s 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

BIG PICTURE

This is a crushing setback in terms of the Badgers’ Big Ten West Division title hopes. Not only does Iowa own the tiebreaker between the teams, but the remaining games on its schedule appear very winnable. Wisconsin, meanwhile, still has Ohio State in a couple of weeks and the way the Badgers offense has played the past two Saturdays makes any matchup an adventure. And did we mention, the Badgers will likely have to play some time with a backup quarterback?

TURNING POINT

Leshon Williams' second-quarter touchdown run was the first sign that Wisconsin was in trouble

Big plays are golden in this rivalry and the Hawkeye provided the biggest of the day at the 11:49 mark of the second quarter. Leshon Williams’ 82-yard touchdown gave Iowa the lead. That run was the longest for an Iowa player in Big Ten play since 1972. The play accounted for 35% of the Hawkeyes’ total yards and perhaps gave a team that relies on defense and special teams the boost it needed to win on the road with a backup quarterback.

There’s no catching @LboogieG 😤



This 82-yard run is the longest by a @HawkeyeFootball player in a B1G game since 1972. pic.twitter.com/eVjF9PEaUO — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

THUMBS UP

Braedyn Locke was solid in relief; the defensive unit allows lowest yardage total; Nathanial Vakos delivers again

* The entire Wisconsin defense deserves some credit. It allowed just 37 yards passing and a season-low 237 total and it still wasn’t enough.

* Given the circumstances, quarterback Braedyn Locke was solid. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 122 yards and had an interception on UW’s final drive, but he also led the Badgers to two scores in the third quarter.

* Punter Atticus Bertrams and the punt coverage units did a good job of containing return man Cooper DeJean. Bertrams averaged 42.9 yards on his eight points and with the coverage unit, led by Hunter Wohler, forced two fair catches, three downed balls and returns of 2 and 4 yards.

* Nathanial Vakos is becoming a regular in this section. The sophomore was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts, including a 52-yard kick that was his second-longest of his career.

* Braelon Allen had a solid afternoon despite getting just five first-half touches. He had 13 carries for 62 yards in the second half and gained 103 total yards with an average of 4.9 yards per touch.

* C.J. Goetz finished with 2.5 tackles for a loss and now leads the team in that category with five for 22 yards in losses. He also finished with five tackles and deflected a Deacon Hill pass that was almost intercepted by Rodas Johnson.

THUMBS DOWN

Early fourth-down play; absence of run game early; special teams played roles in loss

* Wisconsin had a chance to grab an early lead but went for it on fourth down on its first possession and was dropped for a 2-yard loss at the Iowa 13. What if reliable Nathanial Vakos has been given a chance to give the Badgers an early lead?

* UW seemed to forget about its ground game in the first half. Its backs had six carries compared to 20 pass attempts.

* The punt return units had a tough day. Chimere Dike struggled to catch Tory Taylor’s booming kicks, missing a chance on one punt and muffing another. An illegal block penalty by Alex Smith also caused the team to start deep in its territory.

* Chalk this up as another missed opportunity for the team to deliver in the fourth quarter. UW had the ball three times in the fourth quarter before the game got out of reach and delivered just two first downs.

Kicking a game-winning field goal with three seconds left, right in @KevinJames' face. pic.twitter.com/Y1NWycxHLo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 14, 2023

Illinois (3-4, 1-3) is coming off a last-second victory at Maryland and it will be Homecoming weekend in Champaign. Once upon a time this looked like a winnable game for UW, but with the potential of a backup quarterback leading a struggling offense, who knows. The matchup will be the third for the programs with Bielema, UW's coach from 2006-12, at the helm. The teams split the past two seasons with Illinois scoring a 34-10 win at Camp Randall last year that proved to the last straw for the Paul Chryst regime.

