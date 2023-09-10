Wisconsin football insider: What the loss to Washington State really means for the Badgers

A recap of Wisconsin’s 31-22 loss to Washington State on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash.

Big Picture

There will be plenty of teaching points from this one for the offense and defense, but besides their spot in the top 25, what did the Badgers really lose Saturday? If there is a time of year to have this kind of performance, this is it. It’s a non-conference game and we’re still two weeks away from the start of Big Ten play.

Turning point was fourth quarter fumble that led to Cougars' final TD

The Badgers had Washington State on the ropes with about 9 ½ minutes left in the game. They scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to cut a 15-point halftime deficit to 24-22 and had just drove into Cougars territory.

With about 10 minutes left, however, the Badgers made a final, ill-fated mistake: running back Chez Mellusi fumbled at the Washington State 43, a turnover that led to a 1-yard touchdown by former Badger Nakia Watson. The momentum never swung back in UW's favor.

Overall, the Badgers lost the turnover battle, 3-0, with two of the takeaways leading to Washington State touchdowns.

THUMBS UP

*The Badgers have a weapon in kicker Nathanial Vakos. The sophomore went 3 for 3 on field goals that included a 49-yarder in the first quarter that he made look easy.

* Tanner Mordecai’s fumble led directly to a touchdown and he missed Bryson Green on a third-down play in the fourth quarter that would have resulted in a big gain or points, but the senior picked himself off the mat in the second half and hit 10 of 12 passes for 108 yards in the third quarter to give the UW faithful hope for a comeback. The effort didn't lead to a win Saturday, but it's the kind of experience that could prove beneficial later in the season.

*Skyler Bell caught heat last week for his drop of a sure touchdown. Give him credit for some nice footwork on the sideline as he made a 26-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that trimmed the WSU lead to 24-22.

THUMBS DOWN

Struggles on offensive line, secondary proved costly

* The day marked a 180-degree difference for the running game, which gained just 90 yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Who gets the blame? The running backs get the glory, but there didn't appear to be much room to run for Mellusi and Braelon Allen.

* Jack Nelson might be the Badgers’ best offensive lineman, but he’s had better days. Twice he allowed sacks that resulted in fumbles, the second of which was scooped up by Brennan Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown return.

*The secondary, and defense overall, improved as the game progressed, but it was a struggle early for the unit. Ricardo Hallman allowed a 38-yard gain on a deep ball that led to the Cougars’ first touchdown and later in the drive Washington State's Kyle Williams went in motion and lost Alex Smith for an easy TD grab in the first quarter.

* The Badgers didn't match WSU's energy and aggressiveness early and it cost them.

Fans react as Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams runs for a touchdown past Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith during the first half Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

Wisconsin football schedule: UW plays host to Georgia Southern next

The Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 49-35 victory over UAB at home Saturday. The team is led by former USC coach Clay Helton. This is his second season with the program. His victory at Nebraska last season proved to be the last straw for Scott Frost, who was fired as coach one day after the loss.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football insider: What the loss will mean for the Badgers