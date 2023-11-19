Wisconsin football insider: Badgers can exhale, turn attention to getting back the Axe

MADISON – A recap of Wisconsin’s 24-17 overtime victory over Nebraska Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said he didn't bring up the team's bowl status in the week leading up to the game, but it was definitely on some of the player's minds. Becoming bowl eligible and snapping a three-game losing streak has to be a relief. It is also significant when it comes to the practice time the team will get to prepare for the game and the cachet of having one of the nation’s longest streaks of playing in bowl games. UW ranks only behind Georgia (26) and Oklahoma (24) at 22 years straight.

TURNING POINT

C.J. Goetz's fourth-down stop helps Badgers turn tide

Nebraska led, 14-0, and was going for the jugular on its third possession. It drove 56 yards in 12 plays and took about 6 ½ minutes off the clock when it was faced with fourth-and-1 from the UW 33 early in the second quarter. The Cornhuskers, who averaged 10.1 yards per play in the first quarter, went for the first down but were dropped for a 1-yard loss by senior outside linebacker C.J. Goetz. It was just the play Wisconsin needed to get going.

“I think that was a big deal for us,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said ofthe play. “We needed that tonight. We needed that stadium. We needed that energy. We needed that student section.

“All those things sometimes get left behind and they're not talked about. When you're a team that's looking and pulling at everything you got to try to get you back into this winning mode, you need everything.”

THUMBS UP

Braelon Allen delivers toughness, Tanner Mordecai shows his mobility and Preston Zachman shows his ball skills

Fickell didn’t know if Braelon Allen would play. The junior delivered 22 carries for 62 yards and two second-half touchdowns. His attempts were his second-highest total of the season.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed seven of eight passes for 58 yards on UW’s first touchdown drive, which ended with a 26-yard pass to Jackson Acker with 6 minutes 37 seconds left in the first half. Mordecai targeted five players on the possession.

Mordecai finished with 51 rushing yards, 3 short of his career high. His ability to extend plays with feet was missed when he was out with a broken hand.

Preston Zachman filled in for Hunter Wohler, who appeared to suffer a concussion late in the first half, and produced the game-ending interception in overtime. The junior almost had another interception when he made a nice effort on a Chubba Purdy pass midway through the third quarter, coming within a few inches of getting a foot to secure the grab.

The Badgers has some success using Nyzier Fourqurean to rush the quarterback. In the second quarter his sack of Purdy set up a third-and 15 that led to a Cornhuskers punt. In the overtime, Fourqurean didn’t get to the quarterback but was able to deflect a pass at the line to set up a third-and-long situation on the final Nebraska possession.

THUMBS DOWN

Missed tackles led to Nebraska TDs, penalties stalled early drives

Penalties on the offensive line contributed to Wisconsin’s first two possessions stalling. Left tackle Jack Nelson was flagged for a false start that turned third and 4 into third and 9. The second possession stalled after Joe Huber was hit with a personal foul for hands to the face. That turned first and 10 into first and 23. The Badgers failed to get a first down after each penalty.

Wisconsin missed chances to make plays that would have stopped each of Nebraska’s first-quarter touchdowns. Cornerback Jason Maitre took a bad angle in the backfield on the speedy Purdy, who scored on a 55-yard run at the 11:33 mark. About 5 ½ minutes later Ricardo Hallman and Fourqurean missed tackles around the 35-yard line on Jaylen Lloyd’s 58-yard score.

Nebraska’s pressure had a lot to do with it, but Mordecai missed Quincy Burroughs running wide open down the middle of the field on Wisconsin’s fourth-and 3 play from the Cornhuskers 32 with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter. Mordecai was eyeing the rush to his right, as Burroughs ran open along the left hash. Instead, Mordecai through incomplete to C.J. Williams.

WISCONSIN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

The Badgers head to Minnesota intent on bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe

Wisconsin has lost the last two to the Gophers. A third straight defeat would be something that hasn’t happened since 1987 when Minnesota won its fourth straight over Wisconsin. The Gophers, who are 4-2 at home this season, dropped to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten with a 37-3 loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football looks to Minnesota Axe game after win over Nebraska