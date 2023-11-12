Wisconsin football insider: Can the Badgers bounce back to qualify for a bowl game?

MADISON – A recap of Wisconsin’s 24-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Big picture

Forget the division race, it’s time to start focusing on a bowl game. Will the Badgers qualify for one? They close the season versus 5-5 Nebraska on Saturday followed by a trip to 5-5 Minnesota on Thanksgiving weekend. If you were confident Wisconsin could put together a strong finish, Saturday’s display should make you question those thoughts. The Badgers will need to at least split those games to receive a bid.

Turning point

Wisconsin never rebounds from slow start

Northwestern opened the game with a 12-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Ben Bryant to A.J. Henning. The drive was the Wildcats’ longest of the day in both plays and duration (6 minutes 8 seconds). They converted four third downs during the possession including the touchdown. You expected the Badgers to put up more of a fight, but it got worse from there.

Thumbs up

Cade Yacamellli has his most productive day yet; Vinny Anthony handles increased load

*Cade Yacamelli appears to have climbed past Jackson Acker on the depth chart or at least holds equal standing. The redshirt freshman carried nine times for 47 yards and caught two passes for 10. His 11 touches were the most on the team.

*Vinny Anthony had another solid day returning punts and kicks. His 25-yard kickoff return in the second quarter was a career-best. So were his three catches and 47 receiving yards.

Thumbs down

Pass breakdowns prove costly for Badgers

*Henning was wide open on his touchdown catch thanks to a communication mix up between corner Nyzier Fourqurean and safety Preston Zachman. Both players trailed the receiver running an inside pattern and left Henning, the outside receiver, alone.

*Wildcats receiver Cam Johnson slightly adjusted his alignment on his 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, moving a couple of yards closer to the middle of the field. He used that extra space to get around the outside of Smith on a ball thrown over the top of the defense for the the Wildcats' third TD.

Northwestern wide receiver Cam Johnson catches a touchdown pass against Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith during the second quarter of their game Saturday.

*Left tackle Jack Nelson was called for holding three times in the second half. Two of those penalties put the Badgers so far behind the schedule that they didn’t were forced to punt without getting a first down.

*If there was ever a day when the offense needed the boost created by a turnover this was it. The Badgers' defense didn’t come close to getting one.

*Down by 21 with 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Badgers punted on fourth-and-17 from the 46. Why not go for it at that point? What do you have to lose?

