Wisconsin football hosts GVSU transfer defensive lineman

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Grand Valley State transfer defensive lineman Jay’viar Suggs on Monday. The team offered him on Friday, looking to bolster a thin defensive line position.

The Badgers were among several top programs to offer Suggs, along with Nebraska, Iowa, TCU, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas State, Indiana and Houston.

The experienced lineman compiled 42 total tackles, including eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons with the Lakers. Notably, he was teammates with current Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean in his time with Grand Valley State.

Wisconsin is on the cusp of wrapping up its spring football practices, which will come to an official close following Thursday’s 15th and final session.

The Badgers are looking to build off of a disappointing 2023 campaign in which they went 7-6 overall, including a 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The defense fell short of the program’s standard.

The possible addition of the 6-foot-3, 280-plus pound defensive lineman would be a significant step toward that not being the case again in 2024.

