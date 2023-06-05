Wisconsin football will host a top quarterback prospect this weekend

The Badgers’ new coaching staff continues to be aggressive on the recruiting trail this week, with offers and commitments pouring in.

Wisconsin sent out an offer to somebody still in middle school. Yes, still in middle school. The Badgers are in on a quarterback who is still in 8th grade. That quarterback is 2027 prospect Trent Seaborn.

Seaborn will be on campus in Madison this weekend and has received a number of high-profile offers at this early stage in his recruiting.

The Alabama native has Big Ten offers from Nebraska and Maryland, as well as offers from Oregon, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire