Has Wisconsin football hit rock-bottom with that first-half performance vs. Northwestern? Social media definitely thinks so.

Wisconsin Badgers football fans really shouldn't be surprised at this point in the season.

Luke Fickell's team has shown everyone who it is game after game, week after week. It's happening again Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats.

But this might be the ugliest to date if that was possible after last week's loss to Indiana on the road. And if the Badgers haven't hit rock-bottom on their 2023 season in this first half at Camp Randall Stadium, they're awfully close.

Wisconsin trails Northwestern, 24-3, in a game in which it has no answers for the Wildcats. Compare that to the previous two years in this matchup when Wisconsin outscored Northwestern 77-14 in two wins. Fans have to be wondering what's happened as this season continues to head south fast.

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai returned after missing the last three games but the Badgers offense has been limited to three points in the first half against Northwestern at home and trail 24-3.

Northwestern, which averages just 20.1 points per game, already passed that mark early in the second quarter. The Wildcats have been more physical, are torching Mike Tressel's defense and, after Wisconsin's opening-drive field goal, the Badgers' offense has been non-existent.

For context, Northwestern only scored seven points in a loss to Iowa last week. At one point, Northwestern converted 10 of 10 third downs, including on its third touchdown of the game.

The Wildcats entered the game ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing at 98.6 yards. They passed that total early in the second quarter after their first three drives of the game and finished with 125. For total yards, they're second-last in the Big Ten with 292.1 yards per game. They also have already exceeded that total as well with 294.

Social media, like it has for much of the season, didn't hold back in their distain for what they just saw out of the 5-3 Badgers against 4-4 Northwestern.

I mean - we’re down 21-3 at home to Northwestern. At this point I don’t blame em. Program has a lot of work ahead of them. https://t.co/ICnRrK0YqR — Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 11, 2023

Really inspired by the strong start by Wisconsin on both sides of the ball, especially the defense. They apparently forgot Northwestern is trash, much like they forgot the same about Indiana. Actually the whole Big Ten West is trash… — Dan Needles (@dneedles12) November 11, 2023

Boo birds flying early at Camp Randall Stadium as Wisconsin punts the ball away. Badgers have seven rushing attempts for eight yards. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 11, 2023

Wisconsin football is not worth watching 😂 — Michael Hopfinger (@Hopstradamus) November 11, 2023

Wisconsin down 24-3 at halftime. At home. To Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/8GYLUHJQC9 — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) November 11, 2023

Wisconsin Football is officially at rock bottom. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 11, 2023

#Wisconsin was 5-3 and the #Badgers might not become bowl-eligible.

They're terrible. The offensive game plans are putrid every week. Luke Fickell came in with a bunch of fanfare and has been nothing less than a failure. This is embarrassing. #NWvsWIS #B1G — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) November 11, 2023

On the positive side, the Badgers did stop Northwestern from scoring four touchdowns in the first half.



Badgers down 24-3. Northwestern gets the ball to start the second half.



Wow! pic.twitter.com/jJqMKG6WMH — Tim Ochnikowski (@AllSportsNut) November 11, 2023

Getting blown out against northwestern at home is a new low — Danny Lemanske (@DannyGolfBucky4) November 11, 2023

Halftime: Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 3



I've pinched myself plenty, it's real. The Wildcats outrushed Wisconsin 124-14 and Ben Bryant threw for 169 yards and touchdowns.



Oh, by the way, NU starts the second half with the ball — Matthew Shelton (@M_Shelton33) November 11, 2023

How are the Badgers going to beat USC and Oregon in the future if we can’t beat god damn Northwestern — Alex Niemuth (@aniemo23) November 11, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football fans react to awful first half vs Northwestern