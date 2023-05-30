Wisconsin football high up on ESPN’s future college football defense rankings

Wisconsin’s defense has undergone a number of changes in recent months. The Badgers have a new defensive coordinator, a new head coach, and a number of new pieces to a defense that will look very different in 2023.

While the personnel might look different, Wisconsin fans are hoping the results stay consistent. During the Jim Leonhard era as defensive coordinator, the Badgers were consistently among the best units in the country.

New defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and staff will look to keep up that tradition of excellence.

ESPN recently looked at how defenses will project into the future. Who will be the dominant defenses in the coming years? Wisconsin was unsurprisingly high on the list.

Here are the top 25 future defenses in college football according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos

Oklahoma Sooners

Auburn Tigers

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones

Florida Gators

Florida Gators

NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack

UAB Blazers

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats

Penn State Nittany Lions

San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks



Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears

Utah Utes

Utah Utes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes



Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines

LSU Tigers

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats



Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes



Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Wisconsin Badgers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs

Clemson Tigers

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire