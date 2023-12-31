Wisconsin football gets massive offensive line news heading into next season

Wisconsin got massive offseason news for the offensive line as we head into 2024. On Wednesday, Wisconsin learned that offensive tackle Jack Nelson would be returning in 2024. There was a serious chance he would head to the NFL, but Nelson will be back in Madison next season. He appeared in all 12 games last season for the Badgers.

Nelson will be back to almost surely be Wisconsin’s starting left tackle in 2024. Throughout his Wisconsin career, the offensive lineman has appeared in 38 games with 37 of those appearances being starts.

The Badgers and Nelson have one more chance this season on New Year’s Day when they take on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

#Badgers OT Jack Nelson on his future: He is coming back in 2024. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 27, 2023

