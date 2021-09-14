Wisconsin football game-by-game win probabilities updated by ESPN FPI

The Wisconsin Badgers rebounded in a big way on Saturday with their 34-7 rout of Eastern Michigan—taking care of business against a poor opponent and answering questions after Week 1’s tough loss.

All eyes now turn to Jack Coan and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Wisconsin will sit at home this weekend on a bye week while Coan and his team face Purdue.

Then next week? Bags are packed for a trip to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

We’ll have a lot on that game in the coming days. But first, it’s time to take a look at Wisconsin’s updated ESPN FPI win probabilities for the remainder of the regular season:

September 25 at Notre Dame (Chicago, Illinois)

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs on to the field as quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) leaves the field in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 53.9% (Previous: 39.8%)

Projected running record: 2-1

October 2 vs. Michigan

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 51.5% (Previous: 53.4%)

Projected running record: 3-1

October 9 at Illinois

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) runs with the ball in the first quarter during Saturday’s game with Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 82.5% (Previous: 77.3%)

Projected running record: 4-1

October 16 vs. Army

Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 83.3% (Previous: 78.3%)

Projected running record: 5-1

October 23 at Purdue

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 57.4% (Previous: 64.9%)

Projected running record: 6-1

October 30 vs. Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles up with teammates including center Tyler Linderbaum and fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 50.3% (Previous: 49.8%)

Projected running record: 7-1

November 6 at Rutgers

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 61% (Previous: 59.1%)

Projected running record: 8-1

November 13 vs. Northwestern

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 84.2% (Previous: 75.2%)

Projected running record: 9-1

November 20 at Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 70.1% (Previous: 73.6%)

Projected running record: 10-1

November 27 at Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted Winner: Wisconsin Badgers Win Probability: 69% (Previous: 57%)

Projected running record: 11-1

