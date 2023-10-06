Wisconsin football’s full Big Ten and non-conference schedule for 2024-2028

Wisconsin had its future Big Ten Conference schedule through 2028 released yesterday.

The Big Ten is set to welcome Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA in 2024, while also eliminating the East-West Division model. A new flex scheduling model will go into effect, with select protected rivalries played by schools each season. The Big Ten calls it the ‘Flex Protect XVIII Model.’

For Wisconsin, those protected rivalries are Iowa and Minnesota. The rest of its schedule each season will rotate on a consistent basis through the rest of the conference.

The rest of the Badgers’ 2023 slate is manageable and should end with a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. A clear takeaway from the schedules listed below is the road is going to get extremely tough.

Here is Wisconsin’s full football schedule for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028:

2024

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 06 : Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Olakunle Fatukasi #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a run during the second half of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Out-of-conference:

vs Western Michigan

vs South Dakota

vs Alabama

Big Ten Home Games:

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Away Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Rutgers

USC

2025

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Out-of-conference:

vs Miami (Ohio)

vs Middle Tennessee State

at Alabama

Big Ten Home Games:

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Ohio State

Washington

Away Games:

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

2026

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Out-of-conference:

vs Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)

vs Western Illinois

vs Pittsburgh

Big Ten Home Games:

Michigan State

Minnesota

Rutgers

USC

Away Games:

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

Purdue

UCLA

2027

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, left, talks with head coach Luke Fickell during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Out-of-conference:

vs Southern Illinois

at Pittsburgh

vs Colorado State

Big Ten Home Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Penn State

UCLA

Away Games:

Illinois

Michigan State

Minnesota

USC

2028

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Out-of-conference:

Not yet released. Wisconsin is schedule to host Utah this year.

Big Ten Home Games:

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

Away Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Washington

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire