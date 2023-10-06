Wisconsin football’s full Big Ten and non-conference schedule for 2024-2028
Wisconsin had its future Big Ten Conference schedule through 2028 released yesterday.
The Big Ten is set to welcome Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA in 2024, while also eliminating the East-West Division model. A new flex scheduling model will go into effect, with select protected rivalries played by schools each season. The Big Ten calls it the ‘Flex Protect XVIII Model.’
For Wisconsin, those protected rivalries are Iowa and Minnesota. The rest of its schedule each season will rotate on a consistent basis through the rest of the conference.
The rest of the Badgers’ 2023 slate is manageable and should end with a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. A clear takeaway from the schedules listed below is the road is going to get extremely tough.
Here is Wisconsin’s full football schedule for 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028:
2024
Out-of-conference:
vs Western Michigan
vs South Dakota
vs Alabama
Big Ten Home Games:
Minnesota
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Away Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Rutgers
USC
2025
Out-of-conference:
vs Miami (Ohio)
vs Middle Tennessee State
at Alabama
Big Ten Home Games:
Illinois
Iowa
Maryland
Ohio State
Washington
Away Games:
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
2026
Out-of-conference:
vs Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)
vs Western Illinois
vs Pittsburgh
Big Ten Home Games:
Michigan State
Minnesota
Rutgers
USC
Away Games:
Iowa
Maryland
Penn State
Purdue
UCLA
2027
Out-of-conference:
vs Southern Illinois
at Pittsburgh
vs Colorado State
Big Ten Home Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Penn State
UCLA
Away Games:
Illinois
Michigan State
Minnesota
USC
2028
Out-of-conference:
Not yet released. Wisconsin is schedule to host Utah this year.
Big Ten Home Games:
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
Away Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Ohio State
Washington