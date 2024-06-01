Wisconsin football a finalist for top Minnesota 2025 DL Abu Tarawallie
Wisconsin made the final schools for class of 2025 defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie on Friday.
The Badgers made the cut for the three-star DL along with Michigan State, Kansas State and rival Minnesota.
Tarawallie is 247Sports’ No. 696 player in the class of 2025, No. 72 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Minnesota. He is reportedly scheduled to visit the Badgers the weekend of June 21 — that after visits to Michigan State on June 7 and Minnesota on June 14.
Wisconsin begins a busy month of class of 2025 official visits this weekend. Tarawallie is now a prospect to watch as the month continues and as the Badgers’ class of 2025 grows.
Announcing my top 4 blessed to be put in this position. BIG DECISIONS TO BE MADE!!! 🟢🟣🟠🔴? pic.twitter.com/93qhzMJ5jY
— Abu (@ABTarawallie) May 31, 2024
Luke Fickell’s class currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed.
