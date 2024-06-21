Wisconsin football a finalist to land class of 2025 WR Muizz Tounkara

Wisconsin football made the final three schools for three-star class of 2025 wide receiver Muizz Tounkara on Friday.

The Badgers were included along with Arizona and Kansas.

The announcement arrives roughly three weeks after the Texas native picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land in Madison.

247sports ranks Tounkara as the No. 744 player in the class of 2025, No. 116 wide receiver and No. 124 recruit from his home state of Texas. The rising senior ventured to UW for an official visit on May 31 before heading to Lawrence, Kansas and Tucson, Arizona the weekend of June 7 and June 14, respectively.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently took a big step forward after the recent additions of four-star LB Mason Posa, four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. and three-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque. The Badgers now hold 20 total commitments, five of which from blue-chip players.

The class is a successful follow-up performance by Luke Fickell and his staff after finishing the 2024 cycle with a top-25 class. The possible addition of Tounkara would only further that success.

In addition to Hilton, UW also landed three-star WR Cameron Miller in mid-May. Tounkara’s inclusion in Wisconsin’s May 31 official visit window indicates his importance to Phil Longo’s offensive unit, and his acquisition would only bolster one of the most significant position groups for the Badgers going forward.

