Wisconsin football a finalist for a four-star 2025 offensive tackle

Wisconsin football made the top five schools for four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Logan Powell on Tuesday. Powell is a junior at Brophy College Preparatory School in Phoenix, Arizona, and is still months away from a college decision

In total, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound athlete received 25 Division 1 offers — so Wisconsin being in his top five is certainly notable. Head coach Luke Fickell and new offensive line coach A.J. Blazek will need to compete with Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Tennessee to reel in Powell their 2025 class.

It should be noted that nine other Big Ten programs offered the offensive tackle, including Michigan, Oregon, USC and Washington.

In the class of 2025, Wisconsin has already secured the commitment of three-star offensive tackle Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI), while Powell would become the highest-rated recruit of the group if he picks the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire