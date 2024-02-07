Wisconsin football’s fastest players entering the 2024 season
The Wisconsin football program is beginning preparation for spring practice and therefore the 2024 football season.
The Badgers’ 2023 campaign was a disappointment. A 7-6 record accentuated with losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa was not the first season under Luke Fickell everybody expected. The good news: first seasons don’t define the tenures of head coaches. 2024 is a golden opportunity for a statement bounceback — though the schedule is certainly more challenging.
One initiative early in the Luke Fickell era is a renewed approach on social media, and the highlighting of plays and players throughout the offseason.
Earlier this week, the Wisconsin football program shared the top sprint speeds on the team. Here are the fastest players on Wisconsin’s 2024 team:
WR Tyrell Henry
Sprint Speed: 19.32 miles per hour
Former Michigan State WR Tyrell Henry is one of the Badgers’ many incoming transfers this offseason. He caught 24 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Spartans and now figures to have a legitimate role in the Badgers passing attack.
S Kamo'i Latu
Sprint Speed: 19.38 miles per hour
Latu was a terrific transfer addition entering the 2022 season. He’s played 24 games at safety over the last two years and recorded 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
S Preston Zachman
Sprint Speed: 19.54 miles per hour
Zachman broke out in 2023 to the tune of 13 games, 49 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions. He figures to have a solid role again this season.
CB Nyzier Fourqurean
Sprint Speed: 19.55 miles per hour
Fourqurean was a surprising breaking in 2023, taking the starting cornerback job across from Ricardo Hallman. He finished the season with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
QB Nick Evers
Sprint Speed: 19.60 miles per hour
Evers should be a depth option for the Badgers this season. His athleticism is certainly promising — that if the rest of his game rounds into shape.
CB Amare Snowden
Madison I’m Home 🦡 pic.twitter.com/fiYXX7lfDn
— Amare Snowden (@amare_snowden) December 21, 2022
Sprint Speed: 19.63 miles per hour
Snowden was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He enters the Wisconsin program with a ton of promise as Fickell works to rebuild the secondary.
CB R.J. Delancy III
What a pass breakup by RJ Delancy! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PsphbfcpBD
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023
Sprint Speed: 19.71 miles per hour
Wisconsin added Delancy in the transfer portal this season as it looks to rebuild its defense under Fickell and Tressel’s systems. He recorded 28 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended at Toledo last season.
WR Bryson Green
Sprint Speed: 19.77 miles per hour
Green figures to be one of Wisconsin’s top options at wide receiver this season as he and Will Pauling take the torch from the departing Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.
WR C.J. Williams
Sprint Speed: 19.78 miles per hour
Williams caught just 15 passes for 148 yards last season. The former top recruit enters 2024 with a big opportunity to break out as one of the program’s top pass-catchers.
CB Jonas Duclona
BREAKING: All-American Bowl cornerback Jonas Duclona has committed to the #Badgers.
The former Cincinnati commit follows Luke Fickell to Madison.https://t.co/LLhj2U7nr4 pic.twitter.com/hfCPHZpezS
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 12, 2022
Sprint Speed: 19.87 miles per hour
Duclona played sparingly as a true freshman in 2023. He could see some playing time at corner this season.
WR Tommy McIntosh
Sprint Speed: 20.06 miles per hour
McIntosh has a ton of promise at wide receiver, especially as snaps open up with starters departing. He is a sleeper at the position in 2024 and beyond.
WR Quincy Burroughs
Sprint Speed: 20.08 miles per hour
Burroughs transferred with Pauling and others from Cincinnati to Wisconsin entering 2023. He caught only 4 passes for 30 yards, but snaps should open up this season.
RB Nate White
BREAKING: In-state running back Nate White has committed to #Wisconsin.https://t.co/EKrBN7yDmy #Badgers pic.twitter.com/IlJF8kqdT5
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) May 21, 2022
Sprint Speed: 20.08 miles per hour
White enters as a true freshman and is already the No. 3 fastest player on the team. Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker will lead the room this season, but White has a promising future in Madison.
WR Will Pauling
Sprint Speed: 20.25 miles per hour
Will Pauling led the Badgers in receiving with 837 yards last season and figures to lead them again this season. I’d argue he’s Wisconsin’s best offensive player.
WR Trech Kekahuna
Wisconsin comes in and flips wide receiver Trech Kekahuna in a signing day surprise. Kekahuna originally committed to Wisconsin, de-committed and picked Arizona. Now he's coming to Madison. Wow.
— Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 21, 2022
Sprint Speed: 20.48 miles per hour
Kekahuna’s recruitment was an adventure, but he eventually chose Wisconsin. That decision seems to be a big one for the Badgers, as his promise as an offensive weapon is immense.
The young wide receiver caught four passes for 64 yards in the Badgers bowl loss to LSU. His speed is dangerous, so expect to see him on the field this season.