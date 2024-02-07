Wisconsin football’s fastest players entering the 2024 season

The Wisconsin football program is beginning preparation for spring practice and therefore the 2024 football season.

The Badgers’ 2023 campaign was a disappointment. A 7-6 record accentuated with losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa was not the first season under Luke Fickell everybody expected. The good news: first seasons don’t define the tenures of head coaches. 2024 is a golden opportunity for a statement bounceback — though the schedule is certainly more challenging.

One initiative early in the Luke Fickell era is a renewed approach on social media, and the highlighting of plays and players throughout the offseason.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin football program shared the top sprint speeds on the team. Here are the fastest players on Wisconsin’s 2024 team:

WR Tyrell Henry

Michigan State’s Tyrell Henry, right, catches a touchdown as Central Michigan’s De’lavion Stepney defends during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Sprint Speed: 19.32 miles per hour

Former Michigan State WR Tyrell Henry is one of the Badgers’ many incoming transfers this offseason. He caught 24 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Spartans and now figures to have a legitimate role in the Badgers passing attack.

S Kamo'i Latu

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Kamo’i Latu #13 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after intercepting a pass from Ryan Hilinski #3 of the Northwestern Wildcats (not pictured) during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sprint Speed: 19.38 miles per hour

Latu was a terrific transfer addition entering the 2022 season. He’s played 24 games at safety over the last two years and recorded 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

S Preston Zachman

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 03: Preston Zachman #14 of the Wisconsin Badgers intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sprint Speed: 19.54 miles per hour

Zachman broke out in 2023 to the tune of 13 games, 49 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions. He figures to have a solid role again this season.

CB Nyzier Fourqurean

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (10 and Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) pray before their game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Sprint Speed: 19.55 miles per hour

Fourqurean was a surprising breaking in 2023, taking the starting cornerback job across from Ricardo Hallman. He finished the season with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

QB Nick Evers

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers (7) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Sprint Speed: 19.60 miles per hour

Evers should be a depth option for the Badgers this season. His athleticism is certainly promising — that if the rest of his game rounds into shape.

CB Amare Snowden

Sprint Speed: 19.63 miles per hour

Snowden was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He enters the Wisconsin program with a ton of promise as Fickell works to rebuild the secondary.

CB R.J. Delancy III

What a pass breakup by RJ Delancy! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PsphbfcpBD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2023

Sprint Speed: 19.71 miles per hour

Wisconsin added Delancy in the transfer portal this season as it looks to rebuild its defense under Fickell and Tressel’s systems. He recorded 28 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended at Toledo last season.

WR Bryson Green

Sep 9, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) is unable to make the one handed catch against Washington State Cougars defensive back Cam Lampkin (3) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 31-22. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Sprint Speed: 19.77 miles per hour

Green figures to be one of Wisconsin’s top options at wide receiver this season as he and Will Pauling take the torch from the departing Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.

WR C.J. Williams

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver C.J. Williams (4) answers questions during Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Sprint Speed: 19.78 miles per hour

Williams caught just 15 passes for 148 yards last season. The former top recruit enters 2024 with a big opportunity to break out as one of the program’s top pass-catchers.

CB Jonas Duclona

BREAKING: All-American Bowl cornerback Jonas Duclona has committed to the #Badgers. The former Cincinnati commit follows Luke Fickell to Madison.https://t.co/LLhj2U7nr4 pic.twitter.com/hfCPHZpezS — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 12, 2022

Sprint Speed: 19.87 miles per hour

Duclona played sparingly as a true freshman in 2023. He could see some playing time at corner this season.

WR Tommy McIntosh

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin wide receiver Tommy McIntosh (15) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Sprint Speed: 20.06 miles per hour

McIntosh has a ton of promise at wide receiver, especially as snaps open up with starters departing. He is a sleeper at the position in 2024 and beyond.

WR Quincy Burroughs

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quincy Burroughs (5) during warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sprint Speed: 20.08 miles per hour

Burroughs transferred with Pauling and others from Cincinnati to Wisconsin entering 2023. He caught only 4 passes for 30 yards, but snaps should open up this season.

RB Nate White

Sprint Speed: 20.08 miles per hour

White enters as a true freshman and is already the No. 3 fastest player on the team. Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker will lead the room this season, but White has a promising future in Madison.

WR Will Pauling

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) talks back to Minnesota fans after scoring. Touchdown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Sprint Speed: 20.25 miles per hour

Will Pauling led the Badgers in receiving with 837 yards last season and figures to lead them again this season. I’d argue he’s Wisconsin’s best offensive player.

WR Trech Kekahuna

Wisconsin comes in and flips wide receiver Trech Kekahuna in a signing day surprise. Kekahuna originally committed to Wisconsin, de-committed and picked Arizona. Now he's coming to Madison. Wow. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 21, 2022

Sprint Speed: 20.48 miles per hour

Kekahuna’s recruitment was an adventure, but he eventually chose Wisconsin. That decision seems to be a big one for the Badgers, as his promise as an offensive weapon is immense.

The young wide receiver caught four passes for 64 yards in the Badgers bowl loss to LSU. His speed is dangerous, so expect to see him on the field this season.

