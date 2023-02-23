Who are Wisconsin football’s fastest players?

Wisconsin football recently answered the question of who the fastest players on the team are.

New Wisconsin football director of strength and conditioning Brady Collins came over from Cincinnati with Luke Fickell. Since joining the Badgers, he has provided some entertaining social media content.

Wisconsin measured the top 20-yard speeds of each player, and came away with the fastest players on the team regardless of position.

The top ten included a number of returners, as safety Kamo’i Latu, wide receiver Keontez Lewis, and wide receiver Chimere Dike were all among the top returners.

Here is a look at the complete top ten courtesy of Wisconsin’s new strength coach Brady Collins:

WR Quincy Burroughs: 19.76 miles per hour

One of Wisconsin’s numerous transfers from Cincinnati starts off the top ten. Burroughs is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2022.

WR Chimere Dike: 19.78 miles per hour

Dike is Wisconisn’s clear top returner at wide receiver, and he put up a career-best 689 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

WR Grady O'Neill: 19.86 miles per hour

O’Neill was a preferred walk-on in the class of 2022. In high school, he measured a 4.48 40-yard dash.

WR Keontez Lewis: 19.98 miles per hour

The UCLA transfer is expected to take a step forward this season. In his first campaign as a Badger, he put up 313 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

S Kamo'i Latu: 19.99 miles per hour

The Utah transfer is a heavy hitter and one of the fastest players in Wisconsin’s secondary.

WR Tommy McIntosh: 20.35 miles per hour

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver is a class of 2022 product that Wisconsin landed out of Michigan.

S Cade Yacamelli: 20.37 miles per hour

Yacamelli was a do-it-all high school player who showed off his speed on both sides of the ball.

CB Jace Arnold: 20.71 miles per hour

Arnold stayed committed to Wisconsin through a coaching change, and the class of 2023 recruit is already showing off his wheels.

CB Jonas Duclona: 20.80 miles per hour

The 2023 commit originally committed to Cincinnati and flipped once Fickell took the job at Wisconsin.

WR Will Pauling: 21.35 miles per hour

Pauling comes over to the Badger from Cincinnati and was the fastest player in the 20-yard speed test this offseason.

