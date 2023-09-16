Wisconsin football fans react to a horrendous first half vs. Georgia Southern

Well, that was ugly. Again.

Another week, another extremely slow start for the Wisconsin Badgers' offense in the first half against an opponent they were favored to beat.

The result for the offense so far against Georgia Southern? Seven points, one third down conversion and just 46 yards rushing, one week after posting only nine points in an eventual loss at Washington State. The Badgers are also being outgained on offense by 137 yards.

The Badgers ended the second quarter with four consecutive punts, with three of the drives not even resulting in a first down, and a combined total of 13 yards. There was also a turnover on downs in the first quarter.

Sure, Wisconsin's defense has provided a bright spot with three takeaways. But the offense has done nothing to capitalize and the score is 7-7 at halftime.

How are Badger fans reacting? Not well. There were boo birds heard at Camp Randall Stadium and social media wasn't kind to Luke Fickell's team, which entered the season with high expectations.

Approximately how long does it take someone to install a football offense and move from pro style to air raid. Wonder what the window of time for Fickell’s Wisconsin offense to suck looks like.#BADgers #B1G — Jason McArtor (@JasonMcArtor) September 16, 2023

Wisconsin might be the worst team in college football — 🚂 (@FickellTrain) September 16, 2023

This Wisconsin Badgers football team is gross — Huncho Jake (@Hunkins23) September 16, 2023

I don’t blame the students for not showing up. This is awful pic.twitter.com/ESiPi8jXU4 — Tyler Daniel (@HartzheimTyler) September 16, 2023

Worst half of football from a badger team since the don Morton era - and the stench continued to start the 3rd quarter — Abe Bresn (@AbeBresn) September 16, 2023

Look up overrated in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers. — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) September 16, 2023

Pretty bad beginning of the game for Wisconsin. Actually for the season. Look flat again against a supposedly inferior opponent, and this doesn’t bode well for the Big Ten season. And what does Fickell have against Allen? — mike didnt say yes (@mCarey60) September 16, 2023

I think a lot of people, myself included, saw what Fickell and co did at Cincinnati and thought, they’ll immediately do that at Wisconsin. His first year with the Bearcats, they went 4-8 — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) September 16, 2023

It is criminal what Luke Fickell has done to Wisconsin… and it doesn’t appear to be a personnel issue either… this is 100% coaching and play calling… just fire him already… — Charlie Douglas (@crdouglas20) September 16, 2023

Fickell is overrated as a coach man, so undisciplined — DJ Heim (@DHeim5) September 16, 2023

