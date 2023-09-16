Advertisement

Wisconsin football fans react to a horrendous first half vs. Georgia Southern

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

Well, that was ugly. Again.

Another week, another extremely slow start for the Wisconsin Badgers' offense in the first half against an opponent they were favored to beat.

The result for the offense so far against Georgia Southern? Seven points, one third down conversion and just 46 yards rushing, one week after posting only nine points in an eventual loss at Washington State. The Badgers are also being outgained on offense by 137 yards.

The Badgers ended the second quarter with four consecutive punts, with three of the drives not even resulting in a first down, and a combined total of 13 yards. There was also a turnover on downs in the first quarter.

Sure, Wisconsin's defense has provided a bright spot with three takeaways. But the offense has done nothing to capitalize and the score is 7-7 at halftime.

How are Badger fans reacting? Not well. There were boo birds heard at Camp Randall Stadium and social media wasn't kind to Luke Fickell's team, which entered the season with high expectations.

