Wisconsin football fans react to Badgers' bowl streak, Braelon Allen's gutsy performance in win vs. Nebraska

No one will confuse the Wisconsin Badgers with Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama in the college football hierarchy.

Since 2002, all of those teams either have won multiple national championships or have played in the national title game.

But Wisconsin is in select company with those programs since that year: its bowl streak.

After its 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin extended its bowl streak to 22 straight seasons. Only Georgia at 27 and Oklahoma at 25 have longer streaks and Alabama is right behind Wisconsin as the other FBS program with 20 straight bowl appearances.

Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion, and Alabama, a three-time winner in the CFP era, are again fighting for a national title this season, while Oklahoma is 9-2. The Badgers, meanwhile, are just 6-5 and far away from the national championship conversation after a mostly disappointing season in Luke Fickell's first year as head coach.

But ending its season with a bowl game is a constant for the program, with the streak starting with Barry Alvarez in charge, continued with Bret Bielema, Gary Anderson, Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard and now Fickell.

Here are some instant reactions to the Badgers qualifying for a bowl game as well as Braelon Allen's gutsy performance in powering Wisconsin to the win on Saturday.

There are only four (4) FBS programs that have an active streak of 20+ years of bowl eligibility:



• Georgia - 27

• Oklahoma - 25

• Wisconsin - 22

• Alabama - 20



It hasn’t been the prettiest year in Madison.



But Luke Fickell has the Badgers bowling once again. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 19, 2023

Freedom trophy 🏆 + Bowl bound ✅ https://t.co/PwI6tjYCO5 — Wisconsin Alumni (@WisAlumni) November 19, 2023

Wisconsin is now bowl eligible 🎳 https://t.co/dH2t3TiBMz — CFB&CBB Hub (@cfb_cbb_Hub) November 19, 2023

Braelon Allen wasn’t supposed to play but after falling behind 14-0, he carried Wisconsin to their 22nd consecutive bowl game. Gutsy. pic.twitter.com/EIGYEtShbN — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 19, 2023

Seeing is believing. During UW's OT win, the Air Raid offense essentially morphed into Smash Mouth Football. Throwback salute was timely. Nice to see. Not only did Braelon Allen move the pile on his TD, but his 4th & short pickup kept drive alive. Loved aggressiveness on playcall https://t.co/wgnorUJEmc — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) November 19, 2023

@BraelonAllen and @t_mordecai are each tougher than a two dollar steak. What a performance.



Phenomenal display of mettle and grit from the entire @BadgerFootball roster and staff. Pride has been wounded the last few weeks, what an effort and statement. #OnWisconsin — Jordan Steward (@Jordan__Steward) November 19, 2023

Obviously, 22 carries for 62 yards isn’t going to jump out at you, but Braelon Allen fought his ass off. Tough as nails on 4th down in OT and on the TD. Not his best performance numbers-wise, but so impressive for other reasons. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 19, 2023

After being humbled, embarrassed, and had its desire questioned over the last three weeks, Wisconsin delivers its gutsiest performance of the year to become bowl eligible. #Badgers defense stands tall in the 2nd half and Braelon Allen shows he’s still got some power in his tank. — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 19, 2023

Two of the hardest runs I’ve ever seen Braelon Allen have.



Signature moment. — Riley (@BadgersRiley) November 19, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football fans react to Badgers bowl streak, win vs Nebraska