Wisconsin football fans react to Badgers' bowl streak, Braelon Allen's gutsy performance in win vs. Nebraska

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
No one will confuse the Wisconsin Badgers with Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama in the college football hierarchy.

Since 2002, all of those teams either have won multiple national championships or have played in the national title game.

But Wisconsin is in select company with those programs since that year: its bowl streak.

After its 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin extended its bowl streak to 22 straight seasons. Only Georgia at 27 and Oklahoma at 25 have longer streaks and Alabama is right behind Wisconsin as the other FBS program with 20 straight bowl appearances.

Georgia, the two-time reigning national champion, and Alabama, a three-time winner in the CFP era, are again fighting for a national title this season, while Oklahoma is 9-2. The Badgers, meanwhile, are just 6-5 and far away from the national championship conversation after a mostly disappointing season in Luke Fickell's first year as head coach.

But ending its season with a bowl game is a constant for the program, with the streak starting with Barry Alvarez in charge, continued with Bret Bielema, Gary Anderson, Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard and now Fickell.

Here are some instant reactions to the Badgers qualifying for a bowl game as well as Braelon Allen's gutsy performance in powering Wisconsin to the win on Saturday.

