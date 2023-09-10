Wisconsin football fans hope to never see the Pac 12 refs again after fourth-quarter calls go against Badgers vs. Washington State

Stop us if you've heard this before: Wisconsin is on the road for an early-season game and it's getting late against a Pac 12 team and a critical call doesn't go its way before falling in crushing fashion.

Nearly 10 years to the day after the team's infamous game at Arizona State in which the Joel Stave-led Badgers felt jobbed by the referees as they were driving for a game-winning score in the final seconds, Wisconsin fans were seeing déjà vu again.

With Wisconsin on the comeback trail in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Washington State and only down by two, 24-22, after falling behind by 15 at halftime, Badgers' defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. sacked Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward in the end zone for what looked like a clear safety. The refs, however, must have seen something different and ruled Ward's progress stopped at the 1-yard line.

How Wisconsin not get a safety to tie this game ?? Or at least a review? 😳😊 pic.twitter.com/rKn9KN0Veu — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) September 10, 2023

A safety would have tied the game for the Badgers and they would have received the ball. While the defense did force a punt, the Badgers then gave it right back to the Cougars after Chez Mellusi fumbled on their second play. However, that too was a questionable call, something fans also were furious over on social media.

Referee Mathew Richards reviews a play during the second half of the Wisconsin-Washington State game Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The referees' calls were a focal point during the fourth quarter.

That was costly as Washington State would take advantage, scoring a touchdown on the next drive to go up two scores. That was enough separation for the upset win for a second straight season over the Badgers.

The Pac 12's collapse is likely near with almost all of the conference's teams — outside of Oregon State and Washington State — flocking to other conferences in the near future. That likely means this could be the final time Wisconsin has to see the Pac 12 refs.

Wisconsin fans can at least take solace in that, though Saturday night brought back those haunting Pac 12 nightmares.

Pac-12 refs and screwing over Wisconsin, name a more iconic duo https://t.co/pnP5gNEJUs — Matt Grossenbach (@MattGrossenbach) September 10, 2023

i hate Pac 12 refs pic.twitter.com/Osmxoz6KoE — Nathan (@NathanJH31) September 10, 2023

Honestly this game reminds me way too much of the Joel Stave ASU-Wisconsin game. Brutal game for these officials — Eric Fischer (@BigEWDUZ) September 10, 2023

I hate to ever blame the refs, and I’m not sure Wisconsin deserved to win.. but something was indeed silly with the officiating. https://t.co/WBXfk0GTiH — John Laughrin (@jlaughrin01) September 10, 2023

The Badgers getting screwed by PAC-12 refs? Where have I seen this before? — Basketball, no specific team, Fan (@drewhamm5) September 10, 2023

Just give the game ball to the refs. Not a complaint — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2023

These PAC12 refs taking out their anger on the B1G with this #Wisconsin game. — Josh Rodriguez (@joshrod17) September 10, 2023

Pac 12 refs get you everytime. Thank God that conference is dying — Dennis B. (@knowntome11) September 10, 2023

Pac 12 refs continue to ruin big games #badgers — KennethH2O (@KennethH20_) September 10, 2023

PAC-12 refs will haunt me the rest of my life — KRL Badger Fan (@KrlFan) September 10, 2023

I need the PAC-12 to cease so the refs from that conference can stop screwing Wisconsin year after year — E L A I N E (@e_fredrickson) September 10, 2023

Two brutal calls late in this game. Should have been a safety instead of ruling Ward down at the 1, and Mellusi didn’t fumble. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) September 10, 2023

Ruling Mellusi’s run a fumble needs a federal investigation — The Juiceman (@YoungBooze69) September 10, 2023

Refs with 2 brutal missed calls in 4th Q of Wisco/Wazzu.



Wazzu clearly taken down in end zone for safety, ref calls him down at the 1.



Few plays later they call a Wisco fumble when Mellusi had his forearm on the ground. — STL ELITE Bets (@STL__Elite) September 10, 2023

