Wisconsin football fans hope to never see the Pac 12 refs again after fourth-quarter calls go against Badgers vs. Washington State

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Stop us if you've heard this before: Wisconsin is on the road for an early-season game and it's getting late against a Pac 12 team and a critical call doesn't go its way before falling in crushing fashion.

Nearly 10 years to the day after the team's infamous game at Arizona State in which the Joel Stave-led Badgers felt jobbed by the referees as they were driving for a game-winning score in the final seconds, Wisconsin fans were seeing déjà vu again.

With Wisconsin on the comeback trail in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Washington State and only down by two, 24-22, after falling behind by 15 at halftime, Badgers' defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. sacked Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward in the end zone for what looked like a clear safety. The refs, however, must have seen something different and ruled Ward's progress stopped at the 1-yard line.

A safety would have tied the game for the Badgers and they would have received the ball. While the defense did force a punt, the Badgers then gave it right back to the Cougars after Chez Mellusi fumbled on their second play. However, that too was a questionable call, something fans also were furious over on social media.

Referee Mathew Richards reviews a play during the second half of the Wisconsin-Washington State game Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. The referees' calls were a focal point during the fourth quarter.
That was costly as Washington State would take advantage, scoring a touchdown on the next drive to go up two scores. That was enough separation for the upset win for a second straight season over the Badgers.

The Pac 12's collapse is likely near with almost all of the conference's teams — outside of Oregon State and Washington State — flocking to other conferences in the near future. That likely means this could be the final time Wisconsin has to see the Pac 12 refs.

Wisconsin fans can at least take solace in that, though Saturday night brought back those haunting Pac 12 nightmares.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin fans, Big Cat react to Pac 12 refs in game vs. Washington St