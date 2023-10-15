Advertisement

Wisconsin football fans frustrated on social media with Luke Fickell after dreadful offensive showing vs. Iowa

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
It might be hard to remember in the Wisconsin football team's 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday, but the Badgers actually had a promising opening drive going.

Tanner Mordecai led the Badgers to the Hawkeyes' 13-yard line and though they faced a fourth down, Luke Fickell clearly wanted to be aggressive after seeing his team convert a fourth down five plays earlier.

The Badgers, however, left that drive with zero points after Iowa stuffed Braelon Allen for a 2-yard loss. Wisconsin's offense never recovered. In fact, it kept getting worse and worse.

The next six possessions to close the half? Six punts with four straight in which the offense couldn't even get one first down. Those drives combined for 18 yards.

For the game: Zero touchdowns — the first time they failed to reach the end zone in a game this season — and a third down rate of 2 for 17.

Wisconsin entered the game ranked 51st in the country in points per game and now with Mordecai injured there are even more questions around the offense.

Boos were again heard from the fans at Camp Randall Stadium and social media wasn't any kinder after watching the Badgers' putrid offensive performance.

