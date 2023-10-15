Wisconsin football fans frustrated on social media with Luke Fickell after dreadful offensive showing vs. Iowa

It might be hard to remember in the Wisconsin football team's 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday, but the Badgers actually had a promising opening drive going.

Tanner Mordecai led the Badgers to the Hawkeyes' 13-yard line and though they faced a fourth down, Luke Fickell clearly wanted to be aggressive after seeing his team convert a fourth down five plays earlier.

The Badgers, however, left that drive with zero points after Iowa stuffed Braelon Allen for a 2-yard loss. Wisconsin's offense never recovered. In fact, it kept getting worse and worse.

The next six possessions to close the half? Six punts with four straight in which the offense couldn't even get one first down. Those drives combined for 18 yards.

For the game: Zero touchdowns — the first time they failed to reach the end zone in a game this season — and a third down rate of 2 for 17.

Wisconsin entered the game ranked 51st in the country in points per game and now with Mordecai injured there are even more questions around the offense.

Boos were again heard from the fans at Camp Randall Stadium and social media wasn't any kinder after watching the Badgers' putrid offensive performance.

Luke Fickell's offensive play-calling questioned in Wisconsin's loss to Iowa

Luke Fickell got some splainin’ to do after that one… — Dillon Graff (@DillonGraff) October 15, 2023

Let’s try throwing it past the sticks on third down, Fickell 🙃 — Trent Tetzlaff (@ttetz5) October 14, 2023

Bottom line on #Badgers: Fickell/Longo are trying to change the offense & doing it with Chryst’s players, many of whom aren’t good fits. Hard to make long-term judgments until they get their own guys. But those of us who watched Morton & Andersen have every right to be skeptical. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) October 15, 2023

While frustrated, others aren't panicking and trust Luke Fickell long-term

Quick post-Iowa thoughts:



*The team that won today deserved to



*Most frustrating non-Gophers loss in years



*Realities/injuries will force a reevaluation of what a successful season will look like



*I trust 100% in Fickell's plan. But he'll need his guys to hit his ceiling pic.twitter.com/WULwgLfmKx — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) October 14, 2023

Wisconsin fans aren't confident in a New Year's Six bowl game this season

The Wisconsin badgers will win the LendingTree Bowl https://t.co/wpWv3gFTyj — Will (@wills_profile) October 14, 2023

What happened to Wisconsin's formula of success? Sam Dekker wants to know

Did the previous regime just not recruit players that know how to play offense? Legit question here. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 14, 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers had an easy formula - Recruit big farmer boys for the lines, bruising speedsters at RB and it was a guaranteed 8-10 wins a season. You were only a QB away so how did the #Badgers get this bad?! — GetWetSports (@GetWetSports) October 14, 2023

A former Wisconsin running back is having success at Louisville when the Badgers offense isn't

Isaac Guerendo now has twice as many points by himself at halftime as all of Wisconsin scored earlier today.



That should make some people happy. — Becky Hammon, Hall of Famer (@kneary22) October 15, 2023

Wisconsin QB depth chart: Who are the Badgers' quarterbacks after Tanner Mordecai?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football fans frustrated with Luke Fickell, Badgers offense