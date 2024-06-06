Wisconsin football fails to make final schools for 2025 four-star OT Rowan Byrne

Wisconsin football class of 2025 offensive tackle target Rowan Byrne did not include the Badgers in his top six schools on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Byrne will choose between Clemson, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford and Florida State at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, per Rivals’ Adam Friedman.

Byrne will become the second 2025 offensive line target to commit elsewhere this week, joining three-star iOL N’Kye Wynn. The Badgers also missed out on four-star running back Bo Jackson, three-star WR Vernon Allen III, three-star LB Elliot Schaper and three-star RB Javin Gordon recently.

The New York product received an offer from UW back in May 2023. Of his 24 Division I offers, the most notable include Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida State and Clemson.

At 6-foot-6, 297 pounds, Byrne represents Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, NY. He is 247Sports’ No. 52 OT and No. 3 recruit from New York in his class.

JUST IN- Four-star OL Rowan Byrne will announce his commitment tomorrow at 2:30pm EST. His six finalists are Clemson, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, and Florida Statehttps://t.co/0fwgHribe3 pic.twitter.com/IOkqfBA0QU — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 5, 2024

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 13 players committed. Wisconsin has already received commitments from four-star OT Logan Powell, three-star OT Michael Roeske and three-star OT Cam Clark thus far.

Wisconsin also secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud alongside Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

