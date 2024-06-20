Wisconsin football extends preferred walk-on offer to class of 2025 safety

The Wisconsin Badgers extended a preferred walk-on offer to in-state class of 2025 safety Nolan Anderson on Wednesday.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin product ventured to Madison for an unofficial visit earlier today before receiving his first Big Ten offer.

The 5-foot-10 180-pound three-star is a rising senior at Menomonee Falls High School. 247Sports considers Anderson an athlete, but both On3 and Wisconsin insider Jon McNamara consider the potential Badger a safety.

247 ranks him as the No. 165 overall athlete and No. 17 recruit from Wisconsin for the class of 2025.

Anderson has received seven offers thus far from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin and St. Thomas.

After a great visit, camp, and conversation with @CoachGrinch and @CoachJCooper . I’m extremely blessed to receive my 7th D1 and 1st B1G offer to play football for @BadgerFootball. Thank you for this opportunity! @CoachFick @CoachMikeTress @uwgrantand @Evan_Flood @McNamaraRivals… pic.twitter.com/4Tls07D4F9 — Nolan Anderson 2025 3⭐️ (@nolan_anderson3) June 20, 2024

Wisconsin has added commitments from 20 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in the national rankings. The program has added nine commitments since the start of June — Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. leading that group.

The Badgers are still in the running for several of their top targets in the class, and Luke Fickell’s impressive class of 2025 will continue to balloon as the summer progresses.

