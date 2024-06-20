Wisconsin football extends offer to class of 2026 iOL

The Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to class of 2026 interior offensive lineman Benjamin Novak on Wednesday.

Novak became the fourth 2026 prospect to earn an offer from UW today, joining running back Izaiah Wright, tight end Gavin Mueller and wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. Beginning last week, Wisconsin has clearly accelerated its 2026 recruiting efforts after experiencing significant success in the class of 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound interior offensive lineman represents Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana. 247Sports ranks the rising junior as the nation’s No. 37 iOL and No. 7 recruit from Indiana for 2026.

Anderson also holds offers from Akron, Louisville, Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana, Marshall, Toledo, Western Michigan and Wisconsin thus far.

In addition to Anderson, the Badgers have offered nine interior offensive lineman so far with main focus on four-star Tyler Merrill.

The Badgers acquired commitments from 20 class of 2025 players thus far, enough to vault them into Rivals’ No. 4 spot in its national rankings. The program’s recent addition of defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque is Wisconsin’s ninth commitment since the start of June. Four-star OT Logan Powell, four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. lead that group.

The Badgers are still in the running for an interior offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle but figure to secure a commitment later this summer.

