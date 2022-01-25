Wisconsin football’s entire 2022 schedule

Asher Low
·3 min read

It’s never too early to look at what’s ahead for Wisconsin football come this fall. The Badgers finished off their 2021 campaign with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State, and now look towards a 2022 season where they will face Ohio State and Michigan State in Big Ten play.

While the Badgers lose a number of pieces from a 2021 defense that was near the top in nearly every statistical category, there are key contributors returning on both sides of the ball.

It all begins on Saturday, September 3 as Wisconsin takes on Illinois State at Camp Randall. How does the rest of the schedule shape up? Here is a complete look at Wisconsin’s 2022 football schedule:

September 3 vs. Illinois State

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates after gaining a first down against the Arizona State Sun Devils late in the fourth quarter during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

September 10 vs. Washington State

Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

September 17 vs. New Mexico State

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst watches his team during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

September 24 at Ohio State

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.
Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

October 1 vs. Illinois

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

October 8 at Northwestern

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst and Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald talk on the field during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

October 15 at Michigan State

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

October 22 vs. Purdue

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) on his way to a touchdown during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

November 5 vs. Maryland

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) is congratulated by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) after scoring a touchdown during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

November 12 at Iowa

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) carry the Heartland Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

November 19 at Nebraska

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost huddles his team during a timeout against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

November 26 vs. Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Scott Nelson #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

1

1

Recommended Stories