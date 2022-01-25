Wisconsin football’s entire 2022 schedule

It’s never too early to look at what’s ahead for Wisconsin football come this fall. The Badgers finished off their 2021 campaign with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State, and now look towards a 2022 season where they will face Ohio State and Michigan State in Big Ten play.

While the Badgers lose a number of pieces from a 2021 defense that was near the top in nearly every statistical category, there are key contributors returning on both sides of the ball.

It all begins on Saturday, September 3 as Wisconsin takes on Illinois State at Camp Randall. How does the rest of the schedule shape up? Here is a complete look at Wisconsin’s 2022 football schedule:

September 3 vs. Illinois State

September 10 vs. Washington State

September 17 vs. New Mexico State

September 24 at Ohio State

October 1 vs. Illinois

October 8 at Northwestern

October 15 at Michigan State

October 22 vs. Purdue

November 5 vs. Maryland

November 12 at Iowa

November 19 at Nebraska

November 26 vs. Minnesota

