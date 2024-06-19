Wisconsin football enters 2024 with one of PFF’s highest-graded cornerbacks

Wisconsin star cornerback Ricardo Hallman enters the 2024 football season as one of ProFootballFocus’ highest-graded returning Big Ten cornerbacks.

His mark of 83.5 ranked sixth in the conference, behind only Iowa‘s Sebastian Castro, Indiana’s Cedarius Doss and D’Angelo Ponds, Nebraska‘s Tommi Hill and Michigan‘s Aamir Hall.

Related: Which Wisconsin Badgers will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft?

Hallman was a breakout star of the 2023 season for the Badgers. He finished the year with 34 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions and 5 pass deflections. His emergence was a big part of Wisconsin’s defense finishing the season as ESPN SP+’s No. 7-ranked unit.

The senior cornerback enters the 2024 season with expectations of a repeat performance. He and star Hunter Wohler are set to lead a Badgers’ defense that is expected to even improve upon its 2023 output.

Hallman’s play while trailing opposing teams’ top wide receivers will be a big factor in whether that improvement happens.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Cornerbacks🔒 pic.twitter.com/xRt8hYATVW — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 19, 2024

Wisconsin does face a gauntlet of offensive units in 2024. It will line up against USC (SP+ No. 4 offense), Penn State (SP+ No. 18 offense), Alabama (SP+ No. 7 offense) and Oregon (SP+ No. 1 offense).

The counting statistics may take a hit against that lineup of opponents. But strong years from Hallman, Wohler and Wisconsin’s other defensive leaders will have a big say in whether the Badgers can escape those contests with upset victories.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire