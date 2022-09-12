Wisconsin Football Drops Out Of This Week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll

On Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press released its updated Top 25 Poll after a dramatic week 2 full of upsets across the country.

Following a disappointing 17-14 loss to the Washington State Cougars, the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1), formerly ranked No. 19, have fallen out of the top 25 altogether.

The Big Ten also featured four teams ranked top 25 in the country: Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 12), and Penn State (No. 22).

Despite being unranked, the Badgers did, however, receive seven votes in the latest poll, joining Minnesota and Purdue as the only other Big Ten programs who received votes.

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will look to get back on track next week, hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

POLL ALERT: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances. See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/sPpsr2TJxt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 11, 2022

