Wisconsin football drops out of top 15 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Wade Flavion
·2 min read

After a disappointing loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers have fallen two spots to No. 17 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Although the Badgers did lose to a ranked opponent in now No. 13 Penn State, there were serious issues that emerged in the game for Wisconsin including difficulties with play calling and the overall offensive performance. The Badgers will need a better showing against MAC conference opponent Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Besides Wisconsin, Indiana was the only other Big Ten team to drop in this weeks’ poll to unranked after a disappointing loss to the now No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes. Penn State moved up seven spots to No. 13, while the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 3 after beating Minnesota on Thursday night.

The top 10 includes Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Ohio State(3), Oklahoma(4), Texas A&M(5), Clemson(6), Notre Dame(7), Cincinnati(8), Florida(9) and Iowa State(10).

Wisconsin will face off next against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday at Camp Randall at 6:00 p.m. CST.

NEXT… The complete AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

AFCA College Football Top 25

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Ohio State

  4. Oklahoma

  5. Texas A&M

  6. Clemson

  7. Notre Dame

  8. Cincinnati

  9. Florida

  10. Iowa State

  11. Oregon

  12. Iowa

  13. Penn State

  14. Southern California(USC)

  15. Texas

  16. UCLA

  17. Wisconsin

  18. Utah

  19. Coastal Carolina

  20. Mississippi

  21. Virginia Tech

  22. North Carolina

  23. Oklahoma State

  24. Miami

  25. Arizona State

