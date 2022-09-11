Wisconsin football drops out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After an upset loss to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers have fallen out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Badger moved up two spots to No. 18 in last week’s poll after shutting out Illinois State but played sloppy and gave up too many big plays against the Cougars. Despite falling out of the poll, Wisconsin still received 43 votes just ahead of Marshall with 40.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Kentucky(10), Michigan State(9), Southern California(USC(8)), Oklahoma State(7), Oklahoma(6), Michigan(5), Clemson(4), Ohio State(3), Georgia(2) and Alabama(1).

After a tough loss, the Badgers should get to rebound against New Mexico State at home next week.

Below are the Big Ten featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

23) Penn State Nittany Lions

9) Michigan State Spartans

5) Michigan Wolverines

3) Ohio State Buckeyes

