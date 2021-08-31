Wisconsin football dismisses a freshman RB from the team

On Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin sent out an email with updates to the roster involving two freshman RB’s. The official update from Wisconsin football communications stated that RB Loyal Crawford had been dismissed from the Badger team and RB Antwan Roberts had been suspended.

No reason was given as to why Crawford was dismissed or why Roberts was suspended. Crawford was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, and committed to the Badgers back on September 1, 2019. He played his high school football at local Memorial High School.

Roberts is a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee and was also a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He is still on the roster, but the details of his suspension are unknown at this time.