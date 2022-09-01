Wisconsin football did something no other school did in the NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 list is an annual tradition that always sparks debate around the football community.

There should be no debating, however, that Jonathan Taylor and T.J. Watt deserved their spots in the top ten. Taylor went from unranked heading into last season all the way to No. 5 overall. Watt was just behind him at No. 6 in the overall rankings.

With two players in the top ten of the 2022 rankings, the Badgers did something no other college football program did. Wisconsin was the only school with two players in the top ten, and the Badger football account made sure people knew about it:

HOW ARE YOU NOT GRASPING THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS WE ARE THE ONLY SCHOOL TO HAVE TWO FORMER PLAYERS IN THE TOP 10 OF THE NFL TOP 100 THAT IS CRAZY BUT IT MAKES SENSE BECAUSE TJ IS THE REIGNING NFL DPOY AND JT RACKED UP OVER 3600 YARDS AND 35 TDS IN HIS FIRST TWO SEASONS pic.twitter.com/U0QjGbxt4M — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire