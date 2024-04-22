Wisconsin football in contact with former four-star offensive lineman

Wisconsin football has been in contact with former Arkansas offensive lineman Paris Patterson, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

At 6-foot-6, 352-pounds, Patterson entered the transfer portal yesterday after exercising his redshirt season as a freshman. A myriad of schools including SMU, Colorado, Michigan State, Tulane, New Mexico and Wisconsin have reached out to Patterson since he made his decision to transfer.

11 total schools have made contact with the offensive lineman since he entered the transfer portal on April 21.

The Illinois native graduated from East Saint Louis Senior High School as Rivals’ No. 5 recruit in Illinois. He was also ranked No. 247 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

Arkansas redshirt freshman o-line transfer Paris Patterson has heard from these schools since entering the portal earlier today, a source tells @247Sports: Wisconsin

MSU

SMU

Colorado

Tulane

Charlotte

Miami (Ohio)

South Alabama

WKU

Toledo

New Mexicohttps://t.co/f4As693pRb pic.twitter.com/rV4hj64hiV — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 22, 2024

Patterson initially received offers dating back to April 2021. Tennessee, Iowa State, Nebraska, LSU and Kansas extended offers up until August 2022. At East Saint Louis, Patterson helped the Flyers orchestrate an 11-game winning streak en route to the program’s 10th state title in its history. The team wrapped up the season at 12-2.

He has experience at multiple positions at the offensive line, but 247Sports’ Allen Trieu projects Patterson as a power-guard and compares the former Razorback to the New York Giants’ Marcus McKethan.

Despite not establishing ties to Wisconsin prior to his commitment to Arkansas, Patterson would join a program with a history of developing its lineman into NFL staples.

Patterson is yet to make any transfer decision.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire