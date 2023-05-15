Wisconsin Football congratulates six college graduates

The Wisconsin Football team is gearing up for a much-anticipated 2023 campaign with new head coach Luke Fickell taking over for his first full season at the helm. That being said, some of the returning athletes and some that have gone on to the next level earned one of life’s highest honors this weekend, they became graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In what was a tumultuous 2022 season for the Badgers, the team finished 7-6 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December over Oklahoma State. Operating under both Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard at head coach, the team had to be level-headed in the tough year.

Balancing both athletics and academics is certainly no easy feat, here’s each of the athletes that were honored for their degrees on the Badgers’ official Twitter:

John Torchio (Safety): Master's Degree

Torchio led the Badgers with five interceptions in 2022, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also recorded 54 tackles, including a sack, and six pass deflections during the season.

Current Status: NFL Free Agent

Jaylan Shaw (Cornerback): Master's Degree

Shaw transferred to Wisconsin after starting his career at UCLA, but he led all cornerbacks with 31 tackles last season while also reeling in two interceptions and deflecting six passes.

Current Status: NFL Free Agent

Alexander Smith (Cornerback): Bachelor's Degree

Smith recorded 17 tackles last season while deflecting two passes as a member of the Badgers’ secondary. He will be returning to Wisconsin for an additional season in 2023.

Current Status: Wisconsin Badger

Maema Njongmeta (Linebacker): Bachelor's Degree

Njongmeta was a machine on the Badgers’ defense in 2022, recording a team-high 95 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while intercepting pass and deflecting another. He’ll be a clear leader for Wisconsin in the 2023 season.

Current Status: Wisconsin Badger

Isaiah Mullens (Defensive Lineman): Bachelor's Degree

Limited by injuries, Mullens only appeared in five games last season, recording 11 total tackles. He’ll look to be more available and build off of his four years with Wisconsin in 2023.

Current Status: Wisconsin Badger

Peter Bowden (Long Snapper): Bachelor's Degree

Not much to report for Bowden overall, but just like any other athlete, Bowden has aspirations to go pro and he’ll look to solidify his chances with a fifth season in Madison.

Current Status: Wisconsin Badger

