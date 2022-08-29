Wisconsin football’s complete Week 1 special teams depth chart

The long wait is over this Saturday as the Badgers prepare to open the 2022 season against Illinois State.

Wisconsin’s special teams unit has been up and down in recent years, but the Badger group is headlined by one of the best punters in recent Badger history. Andy Vujnovich is not only the strongest punter in the country, but also Wisconsin’s current all-time leader in punting average (minimum two punts).

The Badgers will have a new starting kicker as well as new kick returners in 2022. Here is a complete look at the Week 1 special teams depth chart for Wisconsin football as they get set for Illinois State:

Starting Punter: Andy Vujnovich

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich (38) during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Punter: Gavin Meyers

Wisconsin adds an in-state punter for next season season with the addition of Gavin Meyers. Wisconsin football recruiting: 2020 punter Gavin Meyers commits https://t.co/FwaSd1mC53 pic.twitter.com/EJsIv7IFGg — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) March 25, 2020

Starting Field Goal Kicker: Vito Calvaruso

Just letting you know that Vito Calvaruso leads the SEC in touchbacks #WPS pic.twitter.com/cyZhm4XQAa — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 21, 2021

Backup Field Goal Kicker: Nate Van Zelst

Starting Kickoff Kicker:

Story continues

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Backup Kickoff Kicker: Vito Calvaruso

Just letting you know that Vito Calvaruso leads the SEC in touchbacks #WPS pic.twitter.com/cyZhm4XQAa — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 21, 2021

Starting Long Snapper: Peter Bowden

Wisconsin LS Peter Bowden takes Badgers fans inside specialists’ spring practices: https://t.co/uG7XjdlrQk — BadgersWire (@thebadgerswire) April 14, 2022

Backup Long Snapper: Zach Zei

Starting Holder: Gavin Meyers

Wisconsin adds an in-state punter for next season season with the addition of Gavin Meyers. Wisconsin football recruiting: 2020 punter Gavin Meyers commits https://t.co/FwaSd1mC53 pic.twitter.com/EJsIv7IFGg — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) March 25, 2020

Backup Holder: Andy Vujnovich

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Starting Punt Returner: Dean Engram

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Dean Engram (6) celebrates following an interception during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Punt Returner: Chimere Dike

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) defends him during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Starting Kickoff Returner: Isaac Guerendo

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Backup Kickoff Returner

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 16: Keontez Lewis #18 and Greg Dulcich #85 of the UCLA Bruins celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarterat Husky Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire