Wisconsin football’s complete Week 1 special teams depth chart
The long wait is over this Saturday as the Badgers prepare to open the 2022 season against Illinois State.
Wisconsin’s special teams unit has been up and down in recent years, but the Badger group is headlined by one of the best punters in recent Badger history. Andy Vujnovich is not only the strongest punter in the country, but also Wisconsin’s current all-time leader in punting average (minimum two punts).
The Badgers will have a new starting kicker as well as new kick returners in 2022. Here is a complete look at the Week 1 special teams depth chart for Wisconsin football as they get set for Illinois State:
Starting Punter: Andy Vujnovich
Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich (38) during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Backup Punter: Gavin Meyers
Wisconsin adds an in-state punter for next season season with the addition of Gavin Meyers.
Wisconsin football recruiting: 2020 punter Gavin Meyers commits https://t.co/FwaSd1mC53 pic.twitter.com/EJsIv7IFGg
— Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) March 25, 2020
Starting Field Goal Kicker: Vito Calvaruso
Just letting you know that Vito Calvaruso leads the SEC in touchbacks #WPS pic.twitter.com/cyZhm4XQAa
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 21, 2021
Backup Field Goal Kicker: Nate Van Zelst
COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/QuRsAz6AVX
— Nate Van Zelst (@natevanzelst) February 2, 2021
Starting Kickoff Kicker:
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Backup Kickoff Kicker: Vito Calvaruso
Starting Long Snapper: Peter Bowden
Wisconsin LS Peter Bowden takes Badgers fans inside specialists’ spring practices: https://t.co/uG7XjdlrQk
— BadgersWire (@thebadgerswire) April 14, 2022
Backup Long Snapper: Zach Zei
Continuous film from my session yesterday with @NolanOwenLS
Uncut Version: https://t.co/EVW1xzxEnp pic.twitter.com/6puvS7rnet
— Zach Zei (@ZachZei11) December 11, 2020
Starting Holder: Gavin Meyers
Backup Holder: Andy Vujnovich
Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Starting Punt Returner: Dean Engram
Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Dean Engram (6) celebrates following an interception during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Backup Punt Returner: Chimere Dike
Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) defends him during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Starting Kickoff Returner: Isaac Guerendo
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Backup Kickoff Returner
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 16: Keontez Lewis #18 and Greg Dulcich #85 of the UCLA Bruins celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarterat Husky Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)