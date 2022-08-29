Wisconsin football’s complete Week 1 defensive depth chart

It may be a cast of many new characters for Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, but there is still every reason to believe that the Badgers can once again build one of the nation’s best defenses.

Wisconsin will be relying heavily on transfers in the secondary, headlined by UCLA transfer cornerback Jay Shaw and Kentucky transfer Cedric Dort.

The Badger do have returning stars along the defensive line led by senior leader Keeanu Benton. The overall star of this Wisconsin defense? Junior linebacker Nick Herbig who will be tasked with a little bit of everything for the Badger group. Here is a look at the Week 1 defensive depth chart that the Badgers put out this morning:

Starting DE: Rodas Johnson

Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson had an impressive game against Notre Dame.

Backup DE: Cade McDonald

::fires the ‘crootin cannons:: Hudson, Wis. defensive end Cade McDonald commits to Wisconsin! ::puts ‘crootin cannons safely away:: https://t.co/QwjBop0DO9 pic.twitter.com/Gn7VbqvOcQ — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 3, 2019

Starting NT: Keeanu Benton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after recording a sack against Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (not pictured) in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Backup NT: Gio Paez

Wisconsin cornerback James Williams (24) and defensive end Gio Paez (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Starting DE: Isaiah Mullens

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Backup DE: James Thompson

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) goes through a drill at practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Starting OLB: Nick Herbig

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Nick Herbig #19 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts from the sideline following a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Backup OLB: Kaden Johnson

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Kaden Johnson (52) celebrate their team’s overtime victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Starting ILB: Maema Njongmeta

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donte Burton (4) celebrates with cornerback Semar Melvin (20) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) following an interception during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Backup ILB: Jake Chaney

Lehigh Senior High School hosted an Early Signing Day ceremony where senior cornerback Omarion Cooper signed with Florida State and senior linebacker Jake Chaney signed with the University of Wisconsin. Cooper held his son, Omarion Cooper Jr. during the signing. Credit: Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Starting ILB: Jordan Turner

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner (54) returns the ball during an interception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Backup ILB: Tatum Grass

Starting OLB: C.J. Goetz

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Backup OLB: Darryl Peterson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reaches for the end zone pylon against linebacker Darryl Peterson #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniels stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Starting CB: Jay Shaw

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) shows the Badgers W before the team photo as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Backup CB: Semar Melvin

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) and cornerback Semar Melvin (20) react to a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Starting SS: John Torchio

Backup SS: Kamo'i Latu

Utah Utes safety Kamo’i Latu (13) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Starting FS: Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 34-7.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Backup FS: Preston Zachman

Starting CB: Alexander Smith

Wisconsin’s Alexander Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Backup CB: Ricardo Hallman

In a room full of experienced cornerbacks, redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman made himself a case for playing time. “A guy who stands out every day and has probably been as consistent as anybody is Ricardo Hallman.” https://t.co/TNbMa9lw79 — Badger247 (@Badger247) August 25, 2022

Starting NB: Cedric Dort

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) squares off against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Cedrick Dort Jr. (27) during the first quarter of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Backup NB: Justin Clark

Sep 23, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) can not make the catch against the defense of Toledo Rockets cornerback Justin Clark (24) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

